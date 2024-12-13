Health Dept. faces challenges in medicine testing & supply

The health department sends medicines to government hospitals and quarantines them until samples are tested in NABL-accredited labs. This rule, applied since August after counterfeit drug incidents, was not previously required for locally purchased medicines. However, there is no NABL-accredited lab in Marathwada, so the department relies on labs in Mumbai and other states.

Despite spending crores on medicines, the health department has not set up a local testing lab. While a state-level drug warehouse was established in Karad, no decisions have been made to create a testing facility there.

Vishal supply

Kolhapur's Vishal Enterprises has supplied medicines to the District General Hospital for the past six years and is believed to have supplied them to other health systems in the district.

Medicines Quarantined

The district general hospital has currently quarantined seven types of state-supplied medicines, and has sent samples for testing.

Purchase Process

The purchase process for 257 medicines is underway, and once received, they will also be quarantined until test results arrive, which may take 20 to 22 days.

Strict Monitoring

The department ensures strict monitoring of medicine purchases, focusing on packaging, WHO-Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, and expiry dates of at least 1.5 years.

Supply Review

The health sub-directorate office is reviewing the supply of medicines from Vishal Enterprises in the four districts under its jurisdiction: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Hingoli.------(Dr. Kanchan Wanere, Deputy Director)

• Medicines quarantined at the district hospital's pharmacy.

• Various details on the medicine samples are covered to ensure transparent testing and prevent identification of the samples.