Health is more important than power & wealth: Baba Bhand

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

“Health is more important than power, wealth, authority. Therefore, one should be able to preserve one’s hobby and interest to maintain health,” said Baba Bhand, a prominent litterateur.

He was speaking in a lecture organised at the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday as part of the 64th foundation day celebration of the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi, noted critic Dr Sudhir Rasal, Management Council members Kishore Shitole and Dr Vilas Khandare, Praveen Bardapurkar, Shahu Patole and Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar were present.

Earlier, a flag hoisting programme was held on lawns near the administrative building at 9.45 am today. Dr Sudhir Rasal was honoured with the 'Jeevan Sadhana Award.' As a chief guest of the programme, Baba Bhand said that happiness and satisfaction lie in the things of interest. In his presidential speech, VC Dr Pramod Yeole said in 1958, there were only nine colleges when the university was established and today the number of colleges has reached 480.

Dr Sudhir Rasal after receiving the award said that the importance of this award is that his teaching of 35 years got recognition. “There was a provision in Nagpur Pact to establish a university. After Marathi, Economics other departments were established,” he added.

Dr Dasu Vaidya read the citation. Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings.