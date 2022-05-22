‘Hearing impairment’ camp last day today

Aurangabad, May 22:

Are you fed up of the problem of hearing impairment? Here is a solution to this problem. SPees Early Intervention Centre at Seven Hills, Jalna Road, has organised a ‘hearing impairment’ camp between May 21 and 23. Today is the last day of the camp. In the camp, free tests and discount upto 25 percent on the hearing machine will be given. Around 200 persons have taken the benefit of the camp in the past two days and the remaining should take the advantage of the opportunity on the last day today, appealed directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahed Shaikh.

Persons, who could not listen clearly and could not listen to the TV and radio programmes can listen with the hearing machine with the new technology. The new machine is waterproof, rechargeable and with bluetooth connectivity. ESpees has introduced installment schemes for all types of hearing machines, for which, aadhar card, pan card, light bill, bank statement, bank passbook will be needed. Discount upto 25 percent will be provided on hearing machine for the needy patients.