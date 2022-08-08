Hearing of 12 more colleges to be held soon

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a hearing of 12 more colleges soon.

It may be noted that the university started taking action against colleges which lack infrastructure, approved staff and required facilities for students.

In the first phase, probe committees were set up. The panels inspected 12 colleges and submitted its report. The administration put the colleges in the ‘no admission category on the basis of the report. A fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the colleges. There are 70 colleges are under the scanner of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

According to sources, an enquiry of 12 more colleges was completed in the second phase. The action will be taken against them after hearing their side. The college administration is likely to appear for a hearing on August 12. However, the university officers have not confirmed the date.

The names of some of the colleges are as follows; Rashtriya College of Hatnoor, People’s College of Shendra and Magic Computer Science College-Paithan.

Staff worried over university

The teaching and non-teaching staff members worried about their fate after the university banned their college from admitting students. They alleged that the colleges which belong to political leaders are being ignored.