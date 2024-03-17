Heart defects detected in 69 children in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent health initiative, 69 children in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have been diagnosed with heart defects, necessitating surgical intervention. The diagnosis was conducted through a free 2D-echocardiography (2D-echo) camp organized under the National Child Health Programme, overseen by civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle.

During the camp, held at a private hospital on Sunday, cardiologist Dr Mahendra Singh Parihar examined 85 suspected cases from local schools and Anganwadis. The findings revealed that 24 children require immediate heart surgery, while 18 others will receive medication and follow-up care. Fortunately, 43 children were diagnosed with normal heart conditions.

The camp was attended by health officials including additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf and resident medical officer Dr Prashant Bade, district programme coordinator Vikas Meshram, Kailas Tatikondalwar and others were present.

Earlier camp identifies 45 cases

Congenital heart disease remains a prevalent issue among children, with earlier camps held in February identifying 45 cases requiring surgery. The health department is conducting health screenings and awareness campaigns to combat this prevalent condition.

Parents must be aware

Parents are advised to remain vigilant for symptoms such as frequent pneumonia, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, increased breathing rate, and recurrent infections, which could indicate underlying heart issues in children, said Dr Parihar.