Heavy rain lashes city after 24-day gap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday afternoon after a gap of 24 days. The 20-minute rain caused puddles on roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Traffic was affected and riders and drivers had a tough time.

MGM Weather Centre recorded 21.9 mm rainfall till 7 pm. It was the second heavy rain during the last 24 days. Chikalthana weather centre recorded 4.2 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

There was a cloudy sky in the city since Tuesday morning. There was humidity, so, people were anticipating rain. It started drizzling at 1.30 pm for some time.

Later, it commenced again at 4.30 pm. Within a short time, its pace increased. The different areas of the city experienced heavy rainfall for 15 to 20 minutes. The areas included Cidco, Akashwani, Garkheda, Begumpura, Cantonment and Bhavsinghpura. Some places experienced light showers. With a cloudy sky and thunder, there was rain with a brief break.

Rain for next 3 days

Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospaceand Science Centre said that MGM Weather Centre registered 21.9 mm rainfall until 7 pm. He said that moderate to heavy rain is likely in the next three days.

Rain in September

Date-wise rainfall in the current month is as follows;

September 2- 85 mm

September 4 - 3.2. mm

September 5 - 1.1 mm

September 6- 0.6 mm

September 7 - 14.8 mm

September 8- 0.3 mm

September 10 - 2.7 mm

September 15- 2.5 mm