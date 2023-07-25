Heavy rainfall of 21 mm in three hours

Only four days of rain in 25 days in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Tuesday, within a span of 25 days, the city experienced heavy rainfall, with 21 mm of rain pouring down in just three hours. Several areas in and around the city were inundated due to the significant downpour.

Since the start of July, there have been only four days of rainfall, with a cumulative total of 21 mm recorded by the Chikalthana meteorological department. The rain began with high intensity at around 3 pm, with heavy showers lasting for several minutes. After a brief respite, the downpour resumed with even greater intensity. This substantial rainfall caused waterlogging in many parts of the city and its surroundings. Throughout the day, the maximum temperature remained at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

The atmosphere has become increasingly humid in the last few days, but only four days of rain has been recorded in the past 25 days in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Although dark clouds were visible, there has been no significant rainfall.

The recorded rainfall in July:

July 2: 39 mm

July 6: 29 mm

July 15: 11 mm

July 25: 21 mm