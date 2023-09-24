Heavy rains in Bhavsingpura, Kanchanwadi mandals of city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2023 10:10 PM 2023-09-24T22:10:08+5:30 2023-09-24T22:10:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhavsingpura and Kanchanwadi mandals of the city received heavy rain from morning to midnight on Saturday.
The weather department has recorded heavy rainfall since yesterday.
Chitepimpalgaon mandal registered six inches (151 mm). The 18 mandals of the district experienced torrential rainfall. There was cloudburst-like rain in the district and some parts of the city.
Mandal-wise rainfall of tehsils
Mandal’s Names ----------------rainfall in mm
Chouka-------------------------- 2.8
City and tehsil------------------64.5
Paithan---------------------------54.3
Gangapur------------------------46
Vaijapur--------------------------54.1
Kannad--------------------------36.8
Khuldabad----------------------76.7
Sillod----------------------------34
Soyegaon-----------------------26.7
Phulambri----------------------6.7
District------------------------- 47.1
Annual average rainfall----- 581, received 481
Total rainfall------------------82 percent
Deficit--------------------------18 per cent.
Heavy rainfall of Mandal-wise in the city
Mandal’s name—--------------rainfall in mm
Bhavsingpura---------------------76
Kanchanwadi----------------------111
Harsul-------------------------------78
Heavy rainfall in adjoining mandals of the city
Mandal’s name—-----------rainfall in mm
Chitepimpgalgaon ----------151 .
Kachner-----------------------67 .
Pandharpur------------------ 76
Heavy rainfall in rural mandals
Mandal’s name—----------rainfall in mm
Adul------------------------- 81
Pimpalwadi----------------- 70
Bidkin-----------------------124
Dongaon-------------------- 106
Vaijapur-----------------------70
Shivur------------------------106
Garaj-------------------------124
Lasurgaon-------------------- 71
Deogaon---------------------- 65
Ellora-------------------------125
Amthana-----------------------70
Ambhai-----------------------118