Heavy rains in Bhavsingpura, Kanchanwadi mandals of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhavsingpura and Kanchanwadi mandals of the city received heavy rain from morning to midnight on Saturday.

The weather department has recorded heavy rainfall since yesterday.

Chitepimpalgaon mandal registered six inches (151 mm). The 18 mandals of the district experienced torrential rainfall. There was cloudburst-like rain in the district and some parts of the city.

Box

Mandal-wise rainfall of tehsils

Mandal’s Names ----------------rainfall in mm

Chouka-------------------------- 2.8

City and tehsil------------------64.5

Paithan---------------------------54.3

Gangapur------------------------46

Vaijapur--------------------------54.1

Kannad--------------------------36.8

Khuldabad----------------------76.7

Sillod----------------------------34

Soyegaon-----------------------26.7

Phulambri----------------------6.7

District------------------------- 47.1

Annual average rainfall----- 581, received 481

Total rainfall------------------82 percent

Deficit--------------------------18 per cent.

Box

Heavy rainfall of Mandal-wise in the city

Mandal’s name—--------------rainfall in mm

Bhavsingpura---------------------76

Kanchanwadi----------------------111

Harsul-------------------------------78

box

Heavy rainfall in adjoining mandals of the city

Mandal’s name—-----------rainfall in mm

Chitepimpgalgaon ----------151 .

Kachner-----------------------67 .

Pandharpur------------------ 76

Box

Heavy rainfall in rural mandals

Mandal’s name—----------rainfall in mm

Adul------------------------- 81

Pimpalwadi----------------- 70

Bidkin-----------------------124

Dongaon-------------------- 106

Vaijapur-----------------------70

Shivur------------------------106

Garaj-------------------------124

Lasurgaon-------------------- 71

Deogaon---------------------- 65

Ellora-------------------------125

Amthana-----------------------70

Ambhai-----------------------118