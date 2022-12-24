HED releases syllabuses for 8 courses CET

Aurangabad: The Higher Education Department (HED) has released a syllabus of Common Entrance Tests (CET) of eight courses.

The CETs will be conducted in 2023 for the admissions of different courses of higher education across the State.

Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar said that the syllabus was announced for the admission tests of eight courses for the academic year 2023-24. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducts the CETs for these courses' admissions. The students will have to study the syllabus prepared in that particular year for the examination of each course.

The course-wise CET’s syllabus for an issued year is as follows;

--LL B (three years)--syllabus prepared in 2016-17

--LLB (five years)---------2016-17

--B Ed ------syllabus prepared in 2016-17)

--M Ed (syllabus prepared in 2016-17)

--B A/B Sc B Ed-integrated (2018-19)

--B Ed/M ed (integrated)--2018-19