Heritage camp for school students begins at Bibi ka Maqbara

The two-day-long heritage summer camp for school students organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) drew an overwhelming response at Bibi ka Maqbara on the first day today.

The kids hailing from different schools asked a spree of questions relating to the heritage, history and architecture of the royal mausoleum. The ASI officials answered in detail all the queries raised by the young minds.

At the outset, the heritage walk was conducted at 10 am. The students from different schools including Kendriya Vidyalaya along with their teachers participated in it.

After the interactive session, the kids toured the whole walled campus of the monument.

Day II events

On June 25, the kids will be explained in detail about the layout of the garden inside the heritage from 10 am to 11 am; making earthen pottery and their archaeological importance from 11 am to 12 noon; details of conservation and usage of lime mortar from 12 noon to 1 pm and screening of documentaries on world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves from 2 pm to 3 pm.