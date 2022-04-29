Heritage Food Walk in Buddi Lane

Aurangabad, April 29:

Here is a good news for netizens as an heritage ‘Food Walk’ has been organised to explore different old cuisines of the city, on Saturday.

The participants will be touring Buddi Lane - the street which witnesses setting up of large number of food joints, stalls and kiosks during the month of Ramzan - at 7.30 pm.The tour will start from the erstwhile Nehru Bhavan (in front of Jama Masjid). The historian Dr Dulari Qureshi and Rafat Qureshi will explain the history of Buddi Lane and highlight upon the rich, traditional and unique food culture of the city. The organisers have appealed the food-lovers to participate in the walk in large number.