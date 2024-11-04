Heritage places witness surge in tourist footfall during Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During the Diwali holidays, residents planned 'one-day trips’ with their families to visit local tourist spots including Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Among these, the Bibi Ka Maqbara also known as the 'Taj of Deccan', saw a significant increase in visitors. On Saturday, 5,261 tourists visited the place, and on Sunday, the number rose to 5,433. Before Diwali, the daily visitor count was around 1,600 to 2,000, which doubled during the holiday period. Alongside Indian tourists, the number of international tourists has also begun to rise, with 26 foreigners visiting Bibi Ka Maqbara on Sunday alone.

There was a notable crowd at Bibi Ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort, as residents and tourists from across the country flocked to the city. The surge in visitors filled the resorts of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

Traffic Congestion Issues

On Sunday evening, a large crowd gathered at Maqbara, resulting in traffic congestion at Makai Gate and Mehmood Gate (near Panchakki). Due to the traffic jams at both locations, vehicle owners opted to use alternative routes through the Cantonment area, but even there, long lines of vehicles formed. Many citizens stepped onto the roads to help manage the traffic flow.