High fuel prices keeps citizens away from driving cars

Expensive fuel with rising inflation adds to the worry of the citizens

Aurangabad: Petrol-diesel prices last year witnessed the biggest, record hike in history with petrol touching Rs 122.16 per litre and diesel touching Rs 106 per litre. The rise in fuel prices led to a collapse in the household budget of the common man due to rise in inflation. Although prices have been stable for the past five months, inflation has continued to rise. Many citizens switched their cars to CNG as it was sold at Rs 60 per kg. But even CNG touched Rs 100. This has left the citizens wondering whether to buy a new car or not.

Petrol diesel became expensive

Petrol was being sold at Rs 122.16 in the month of April and diesel at Rs 106.40. In August, petrol fell by Rs 14.13, while diesel became cheaper by Rs 10.41. Prices have been stable since then. Currently, petrol is selling at Rs 108.03 and diesel at Rs 95.99.

CNG becomes expensive

As CNG was cheaper than other fuel, citizens bought CNG cars. But last year in October, the price increased from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 98.50. The prices have been stable at Rs 94.20 per kg since December.

Rising prices leave citizens confused

Petrol and diesel have become expensive, while CNG also crossed the mark of Rs 90. The cost of an e-car is out of budget. Currently we are using a petrol car. But filling up fuel into the car leaves us with empty pockets, said Jignesh Sharma, car owner.