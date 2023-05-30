High temperature for the past three days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the third day in a row, the temperature in the city crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius. The citizens have been facing severe heat in the month of May. The rising temperatures have troubled the citizens expecting some relief from the scorching heat. However, the cloudy weather in the past two days has provided some short relief.