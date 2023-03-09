Higher education conference on NEP 2020

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT), a management and technology college established by the Nath Group, is organizing a Higher Education Conference on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: The Way Forward’. The conference will be inaugurated on March 11 at The Ambassador Ajanta hotel at 9.30 am.

The conference aims to provide a platform for educators, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss the implementation of the NEP 2020. Keynote speakers include Dr Narendra Jadhav, Dr Shakila Shamsu, Prof K Ramachandran, and Dr Leena Wadiya. Vice-chancellors, directors, principals, deans, and heads of departments of higher education institutions in the city and nearby will attend the conference.