Highest adulteration found in edible oil in the city

FDA inspects 740 shops, generates revenue of Rs 4.37 lakh

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, May 20:

On suspicion of adulteration, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 740 shops in the district during the year 2021-22 and seized over Rs 15 lakh stocks of edible oil, dairy products and drinking water. Out of this, the FDA has earned a revenue of Rs 4.37 lakh from the penal action against 77 culprits. The highest adulteration was found in the edible oils.

The rising prices of goods has pushed up the rate of adulteration in food products. Consumption of such foods can lead to food poisoning and severe health issues. To prevent such cases, the FDA conducts periodic inspections. During the year 2021-22, the food administration inspected 740 shops, restaurants, sweet marts and hotels of wholesalers and retailers in different parts of the city including the district and collected 491 suspected samples.

In total, stocks of edible oil, dairy products, packaged drinking water, sweets and ice worth Rs 15.1 lakh were seized from various shops. Reports of 29 samples showed low quality food products and adulteration. Food inspector Sampat Kulkarni informed that action was taken in 77 cases and a fine of Rs 4.37 lakh was recovered. The highest adulteration was found in the edible oil samples.

Report of 203 samples pending

This year, the FDA has sent 203 samples taken on suspicion of adulteration to the laboratory at Pune for testing. As per the rule, the investigation report should be received within 14 days. However, despite several months, the FDA has not received the reports.

Samples collected by the FDA (2021-22):

Edible oil: 8761 Kg

Milk and dairy based products: 504 Kg

Packaged drinking water: 4320 Litres

Sweets and confectioneries: 339 Kg