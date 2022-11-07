Highest number of Senate election voters from A’bad

Aurangabad: The district has the highest number of voters for the Senate-Graduate elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The university will conduct Senate elections for the 10 seats, including 5 for reserved category candidates, on November 26. Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the nomination papers of 90 candidates were declared valid on Sunday while nine nomination papers were found invalid for the elections. He said that the list of voters was declared on October 26.

After scrutiny, the names of 36,882 voters were declared valid. Of them, the highest number of voters (17,765) are from Aurangabad followed by Beed (12,593 voters), Jalna (3,993 voters) and Osmanabad (2,531). Dr Sakhle said that the graduates would exercise their franchise at 51 polling stations in the four districts on November 26.

Hearing on objections on Nov 9

With nomination papers declared invalid, a total of nine persons filed their objections about it. The hearing on the objections will be held on November 9. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair it. The names of the candidates whose nomination papers were found invalid are as follows; Mohammed Azharuddin Md Saleem, Prakash Waghmre, Baig Ejaz, Pankaj Kunte, Meenakshi Shinde, Meenakshi Bhavar, Vijay Aade, Om Bade and Mohan Jadhav. The final nomination papers list will be out on November 11.

Category-wise valid nomination papers

The category-wise number of valid nomination papers is as follows; General Group (44), Women (seven) Scheduled Caste (nine), Scheduled Tribe (seven), VJNT (19) and OBC (nine).