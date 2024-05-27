Highest number of SSC students passed in distinction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) declared SSC students successful in four categories, that is, distinction, first and second grades and just pass.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, divisional secretary Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that in the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar division of the State Board, the highest number of candidates (79,307) are successful in distinction (obtaining 75 per cent and above marks), followed by first division (56,844), second grade (30,792) and pass (7,113).

Box

61 students face action

The divisional office of MSBSHSE took action against 61 copycats. A total of 149 students from three districts were found indulging in malpractice during the examinations. No case of malpractice was reported from the Beed and Jalna districts. The hearing of the students was held before the enquiry committee. During the probe, 88 students were declared innocent and their result was declared. An action was taken against 61 students.

Box

Process of applying for recounting & copy answer books begins today

With the declaration of the result, the MSBSHSE will start the online application form submission process on May 28 for recounting of marks and seeking copies of answer books for revaluation. The last date for submission of the application form in the prescribed format is June 11.

box

Registration for supplementary exams

The Board will start the online registration process for the supplementary examination to be held in July-August. The 10th standard students who have failed or wish to avail of the ‘Class Improvement Scheme’ can apply from May 31 onwards.

Box

Nearly 18k personnel worked for exams

Nearly 18,000 teachers, officers, and employees worked for the examination of over 1.74 students from 2,737 secondary schools in the five districts of the division this year. Of them, 7,611 invigilators, 638 runners, 638 centre chiefs, 1292 custodians and 15 main custodians.

Box

Over 17 K get additional marks

Those 10th-standard students who passed the drawing examination or participated in scouts and sports events get additional marks.

A total of 14,730 students of the draw examination applied for the additional marks while 14,131 were accepted.

Similarly, 3012 students submitted proposals for additional marks for participation in sports events.

The State Board accepted 2901 students' proposals. Divisional secretary Dr Vaishali said that 599 students were declared ineligible for drawing marks while 111 applications seeking extra marks for participating in sports events were rejected. She said that the students submitted certificates of sports from organisations which are not approved or banned by the State Government or received after the deadline. Also, 751 students were given the benefit of physical disability.