Highest number of teams participated in Rangoli, elocution & poetry recitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “More than 100 teams participated in the Rangoli, Art, Painting and Poetry Recitation competitions in the Central Youth Festival (CYF),” said Dr Kailas Ambhure, the Director of the Student Development Board of Bamu.

It may be noted that the three-day CYF was inaugurated on Wednesday at the university. A total of 293 colleges from four districts submitted entries to this festival.

The number of participating teams in various art competitions is as follows; Bhajan (44), Bharud (18), Cartoon (32), Clay Sculpture (25), Collage (38), Debate-group (64), Elocution (137), Folk Drama-group (13), Folk Instruments-group (six), Folk Song group (38), Gondhal group (16), Classical Dance-group(17), Indian Classical Instrument-solo (34), Indian Classical Singing (30), Folk Tribal Dance-group (17), Indian Group Singing-group, Indian Light Singing (63), Jalsa (13), Lawni (seven)-group, Lawni-solo (39), Mime (34), Mime (38), Painting (113), One-Act-Play Marathi/Hindi (16), Poetry Recitation (131), Poster (62), Powada (23), Qawwali (22), Quiz-co (79), Rangoli (164), Short Film Group (20), Skit (23), Spot Photography (61), Vasudev (28), Western Group Singing (08) and Western Singing-solo (19).