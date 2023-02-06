Hillary Clinton to arrive in city today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: If the sources are to be believed

the former US foreign minister and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be on a two-day visit to Aurangabad from Tuesday. She will be arriving on a special flight from Ahmedabad. It is hoped that she would be visiting the world heritage Ellora Caves and also pay obeisance at Grishneshwar Temple.

According to sources, the special flight will be reaching Chikalthana Airport tomorrow at 3 pm.

Her accommodation arrangements have been made at a farmhouse in Khuldabad. The police have received an alert in this regard, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has not yet received any information till today evening. It is hoped that the detail about the visit may receive tomorrow morning. The Ellora Caves are closed on Tuesdays.

It may be noted that Hillary is in India and was in Gujarat for the last two days.

She graced the programme of 'Self Empowered Women Association' (SEWA) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. She spoke on the emergence of new challenges before working women due to climate change.