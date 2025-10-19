Himroo, from looms of CSN to skies of India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A plane of Air India Express showed Himroo picture on its tail as a tribute to this regal craft of the city, where every thread tells a story of heritage woven with harmony.

It may be noted that from the looms of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar comes a weave of legacy and luxury - Himroo. Originating in the 14th century, Himroo blends silk and cotton into a fabric that drapes with quiet opulence.

With motifs that echo the grandeur of Mughal and Persian courts, paisleys, florals, and intricate jaali patterns, each piece reflects the finesse of an era where textiles were as much art as attire.

The weave combines elements of brocade and ikat, resulting in a texture that is both intricate and enduring. Once reserved for royalty, Himroo remains a symbol of timeless elegance, a living bridge between cultures and centuries.

The Air India Express posted a picture of the plane’s tail on social media, on which the design of Himroo was painted. This is a proud moment to see Himroo, our city’s timeless craft, adorn the tail of Air India Express. A beautiful tribute to a craft that has woven history for centuries. Every thread tells a story of legacy, artistry and elegance.

“Our aircraft tail VT-BWM features Himroo as a tribute to this regal craft, where every thread tells a story of heritage woven with harmony,” Air India posted with a picture with these lines.