Hindi Diwas at MGM First Steps School

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

MGM First Steps School celebrated Hindi Diwas with students. Teachers oriented the students about the importance of Hindi language. Hindi Week was celebrated from September 12. Nursery to sr. Kg kids participated in storytelling, Hindi rhyme and small poem on swar vyanjan. Shiv Kadam, Jaee Kadam, Shehenaaz Basmeh, Ashwini Dashrathe, Sadhna Wagh and Vidya Kadam were the judges, said principal Meeta Kapoor.