Hindi Diwas at River Dale
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2022 11:10 PM 2022-09-14T23:10:01+5:30 2022-09-14T23:10:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 14: Hindi Diwas was celebrated at River Dale High School to honour the national language. Various activities were organised. The event began with a dance on the importance of Hindi. An informative and inspiring speech was delivered to make us aware about the day. A colourful skit highlighted the relevance of the language today. Students acknowledged the importance of the language by singing a beautiful song in Hindi.