Hit by unknown vehicle, one dies

Aurangabad: A person was killed on the spot after his Omni van that was traveling on the wrong side of the road was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Solapur-Dhule highway on Friday night.

According to information, the Omni Van (MH-19-G-232) was heading towards Kannad to Dhule on the wrong side on the Solapur-Dhule highway on Friday night. The van was hit by an unknown vehicle near Ambadi project. The van was badly damaged in the accident. Driver Ajaj Nasir Tamboli (24, Mehunbari, Chalisgaon) was crushed to death. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Getting information, PI Rajiv Talekar and PSI Bhushan Sonar reached the spot. The incident was reported in the Kannad police station. Head constable JP Sonawane is further investigating the case.