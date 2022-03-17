Holi celebrated at Matoshri by Lions Club

Aurangabad, March 17:

Elders at the Matoshri old age home celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm on Thursday. This was the 13th year of the Lions Club of Aurangabad City to celebrate Holi at the old age home.

Holi was celebrated in the traditional way by burning castor tree, chanting mantras and playing musical instruments. Everyone danced to the music forgetting their age. Holi was played with flowers due to corona from the past two years. However a Holi with colours was celebrated this year. ”All the members came together as a family and celebrated this festival. It is a different joy to come here and celebrate this festival,” said Lion Antim Eran, president of Lions City Club. Ravi Rajpal, Navneet Bharatiya, Jagdish Agrawal, Nilesh Mantri, Chetan Agrawal, Anup Dhanuka, Abhijeet Jain, Ritesh Agrawal, Mukul Goyal, Vivek Agrawal, Kapil Tibdewal, Sachin Agrawal, Harish Agrawal, Deepak Bagdia and Chetan Agarwal were present.