Holi revelers drenched in colours despite rains

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Holi revelers in the city enjoyed the Dhulivandan festival with enthusiasm despite heavy rain on Tuesday. People dance to DJ music and sprinkled colours and flowers on each other. The entire atmosphere in the city was drenched with enjoyment and devotional fervour.

Incessant rains lashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since morning. Usually, people tend to sit at home if it is raining. However, on Tuesday being a holiday, people came out of their homes and played colours with family members, relatives and friends on the roads.

The water guns made up of plastics and metal which sprinkle colour over a long distance were used this year. Many were sprinkling colour water on others through utensils. Special programmes were organised at various colonies and societies. People were seen dancing to the tunes of DJ music and sprinkling colours. The festival of colour was also celebrated at various places outside the city by erecting mandaps. Young boys and girls were dancing to the tune of Holi songs. The people’s representatives also participated in the celebration and doubled the enthusiasm.

Youngsters engrossed in Bhajans

Internation Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) made an Abhishek of the idol of Goddess Gauri at Radhakrishna Temple in N-1, Cidco area. The youngsters participated in the celebration and were seen engrossed in the Bhajans of ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’. A Mahaprasada was given to everyone after the function.

Similarly, ISCKON showered flowers and played Holi at Central ‘Madhuban’ on Adalat Road. Bhajan was sung on the occasion. Senior guide Kanai Thakur Prabhuji guided everyone.

Colour sprinkled through grand procession

A grand Holi procession, which has a tradition from the pee-independence era was organised in the old city on Tuesday. Four fibre drums were placed in four tankers and water was sprinkled on the people from it. The procession started from Sansthan Ganpati and passed through Raja Bazar, Dhavni Mohalla, Jadhavwadi, Kirana Chawadi and other parts of the city. Water was sprinkled through water guns on people from the tractors. The youths participating in the procession came from Raja Bazar and another procession from Shahgunj sprinkled water on each other when both procession reached City Chowk. The procession then went from Kasari Bazar to Machlikhadak to Gulmandi.