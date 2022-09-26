Hostels admission process begins in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The admission process for hostels at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has begun for the academic year 2022-23. It may be noted that the admission process to the postgraduate courses was completed in three counselling and two spot admissions rounds on the campus last week.

The registration for the hostels was completed recently. The scrutiny of the application was completed on September 21 and 22.

The first list of selected candidates was released on Friday. The students whose names are on the selection list will have to confirm their admissions on or before September 30.

The campus has seven hostels for girls with a 700 intake. There are six boys’ hostels with 400 intakes. Around 1000 boys and girls have applied for the hostel facility.

A total of 175 boys and 350 girls were declared eligible for the admissions on the list and they should confirm the admissions by month end.