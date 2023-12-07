Hotel Mgmt course CET to be conducted on Apr 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH-B.HMCT CET) will be conducted online on April 13, 2024.

The syllabus and marking scheme for the B.HMCT CET have been released. The online test will have 100 multiple-choice objective-type questions (four options) based on three topics. The registration process for the CET will be released soon.

There will be 90 minutes duration. There is no negative marking system for this test. Each question carries one mark. The topic-wise number of questions are as follows; English Language (40 questions), Reasoning (30), General Knowledge and Awareness including questions on current national, and international affairs, culture, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, travel and tourism (30).