Hotelier cheated at Rs 2.60 L on pretext of selling demo car; 3 booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A hotelier Vijay Ganraj was cheated at Rs 2.60 lakh by three persons on the pretext of selling him a demo car.

A case was registered against Saber Nazeruddin Siddiqui (62, Bhadkal Gate), Pritesh Bafna (36) and Prakash Fulchand Bafna (62).

According to details, Saber informed Ganraj in December 2023 that he wanted to sell a demo car of a showroom at less than market price. Saber also introduced him to Pritesh and Prakash. The complainant was shown a car during their meeting at a showroom on Adalat Road.

Pritesh also assured Ganraj of transferring care to the complainant’s name on receiving the money. As per talks among them, the deal was fixed at 5 lakh.

Ganraj paid Rs 2.60 lakh to the accused in advance. The accused assured him of handing over the car until January 15, 2024. However, the hotelier did not get the card even after nine months of assurance. He contacted the accused time and again but received evasive replies.

Ganraj lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Shankar Dungre is on the case.