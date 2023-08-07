House burgled by cutting half of the door

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke the safety door of a locked house and later cut the main door into half and entered the house. They stole around nine tolas of gold jewelry, but left a four tolas of gold necklace as it is, which has surprised even the police. The incident occurred at the Orchid Society in Padegaon on Sunday.

Police said, Amol Zine (29), is a lecturer at Asaramji Bhandwaldar Educational Institute and lives at Orchid Society. On Friday, he went out of the city along with his family members. They returned to the city on Sunday and found the door was broken. On receiving the information, Cantonment police station PI Kailas Deshmane, crime branch API Manoj Shinde and other officers rushed to the spot.

Zine’s house had two doors. The thieves initially broke the lock of the safety iron door but could not break the lock. Hence, they cut the door in half. Later, they took away around nine tolas of gold jewellery and silver ornaments kept in the cupboard but left a four-tolas necklace as it is. Even the police were surprised that why they left the necklace.

Why guards were not alert?

The security guards of the society were just 50 meters away from Zine’s house, then how they could not hear the noise of breaking the door. Even the cameras in the society were closed. The suspects are being interrogated, said PI Deshmane.