Housewife ends life over harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old housewife committed suicide by consuming poison at Borwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil on Monday afternoon over harassment from her in-laws' members. The deceased has been identified as Neeta Ganesh Pawar (Borwadi).

A case was registered against three members of her in-laws including her husband.

According to the details, Neeta was married Ganesh Pawar some years ago. The couple has two children.

She was being harassed physically and mentally by in-laws members for the past several months. Fed up with the harassment, the housewife ended her life by consuming poison at 3 pm on October 7.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dhondiram Rathod, the father of the deceased, a case was registered at Phulambri Police Station at 7 pm on Monday against Ganesh Pawar along with his father Chaitalal Pawar, Latabai Pawar.