Housewife ends life over harassment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2024 11:10 PM2024-10-08T23:10:07+5:302024-10-08T23:10:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old housewife committed suicide by consuming poison at Borwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil on Monday afternoon ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old housewife committed suicide by consuming poison at Borwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil on Monday afternoon over harassment from her in-laws' members. The deceased has been identified as Neeta Ganesh Pawar (Borwadi).
A case was registered against three members of her in-laws including her husband.
According to the details, Neeta was married Ganesh Pawar some years ago. The couple has two children.
She was being harassed physically and mentally by in-laws members for the past several months. Fed up with the harassment, the housewife ended her life by consuming poison at 3 pm on October 7.
Based on the complaint lodged by Dhondiram Rathod, the father of the deceased, a case was registered at Phulambri Police Station at 7 pm on Monday against Ganesh Pawar along with his father Chaitalal Pawar, Latabai Pawar.