Housing Loan facilities through BoM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A stall of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has been installed in the property show. If one chooses a builder's housing project in the show, one gets instant information about the price of the resident and how much home loan one can get based on one’s CIBIL score. If one has a good CIBIL score, the home loan is given at an interest rate of 8.35 per cent. Detailed information about the process and what documents are required for that, is being given to the visitors. Also, car buyers can get the information and loan at an 8.70 per cent interest rate while education loan at a 9.45 per cent interest rate are available at this place.

The stall of 'Kriya Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Clinic' at Akashvani Chowk has also been displayed. The expert doctors are providing information about physiotherapy facilities for paralysis, brain injury, neuromuscular disease, neuropathy, myopathy, facial deformity, ageing disease, weight problems, arthritis, joint stiffness, and all types of muscle and joint pain. Many people do not know that there are treatments for dizziness. Its awareness is also being done here.