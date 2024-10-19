How good is the city's air?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's air quality is improving daily. According to a recent assessment by the Central Government, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has the second-best air quality in the state, after Pune. In recognition of this achievement, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received a grant of Rs 2.77 crore. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) conducted a nationwide survey on clean air.

Is there a decrease or increase in dust particles?

Air quality, indicated by PM-10 (dust particles), has led to the selection of six cities in the state. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among them, showing a significant 8 per cent reduction in dust particle concentration.

Good air quality for over 300 days

The air quality has remained good for over 300 days throughout the year, prompting the announcement of an incentive grant. The municipal corporation has implemented various measures such as tree planting, water features in traffic islands, vertical gardens at intersections, removal of construction debris, and cleaning roads with sweeping machines.

The Deputy Commissioner (Solid waste Management) Ravindra Jogdand said,“The municipal corporation is undertaking comprehensive measures to maintain good air quality. The administration is working to ensure that citizens receive clean air, and these efforts are proving successful."