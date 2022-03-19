How to be happier on International Day of Happiness

We can find happiness within yourself

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, March 19:

'Happiness is not to be sought, but to be created' is an adage that one often hears. And true to the statement, it is a state of mind that can be experienced anywhere and anytime. On the International Day of Happiness, AurangabadFirst spoke to some of the experts on how to stay happy, despite the crisis and become cheerful yourself.

Happiness is in our own hands

A big part of how happy we are depends on our mindset, the habits we practice, and the way we live each day. Most of the happiness depends on things that are actually in our control. We can be happy by doing small things like exercising, taking good sleep, spending more time with our family members, limiting our screen time, learning new things, always doing our best, self-talk and with yoga and meditation. We can make others happy just by saying a small thank you. Letting go of the bad memories, limiting your expectations and being simple makes one happier in daily life, said Sandip Sisode, psychologist and director, Pranit Psychological Counseling and Testing Center.

Let go of your ego

Just letting go of your ego can make you the happiest person in the whole world. We can have positive feelings as soon as we get up. Feeling positive emotions every day has a big effect on our happiness and well being. Things that give positive feelings like doing daily chores, helping our partners, family members, doing work in the kitchen, playing with a child or pet, going for a walk outdoors can inspire these feelings. Knowing to manage our negative emotions is also a key to happiness, Difficult emotions are a fact of life. But the way we handle them makes all the difference. One person can make the entire family happy, hence we should do our best to remain happy, said Dr Ravi Rawalkar, founder, All is Well Counseling, Health Services and Nursing Centre.

Focus on strengths and interests

We must focus on the things we’re good at, and like to do. Things like music, art, science, cooking, reading, painting, playing an instrument, or playing a sport can trigger happiness. We can build up good qualities like kindness and humour. The more we practice these qualities, the more we will be happy. Even good relations are one of the best ways to enjoy happiness, health and wellbeing. Finding meaning and purpose in our life can also make us happy. Nowadays, people are worried over things that are not in their control like rising fuel prices, war and politics. These can be avoided just by not overthinking. Charity, helping people around you, planning surprises and participating in social activities can also make you happy, said Dr Mudassar Shaikh, psychologist and counsellor.