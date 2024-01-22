HSC hall ticket to be issued from Jan 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start issuing hall tickets for the HSC examinations on January 23.

The Board was to make available the hall ticket on Monday, but, it was postponed because of a public holiday declared on Monday by the State government. Now, the junior colleges will get the students' hall tickets in their login and will start distribution from Tuesday.

The State Board will conduct the practicals and theory examination in February. The practical will commence in the first week of February while theory examinations will begin on February 21. The MSBSHSE said that if any junior college faces any technical problem, can contact it.

There is a slight increase in the number of candidates taking HSC and SSC examinations this year compared to the ones in the previous year. As many as 1.76 lakh students will be taking the HSC examination this year, while last year a total of 1.68 lakh candidates took the exam. Similarly, the number of SSC examinees is 1.86 lakh, compared to last year's 1.80 lakh. The HSC examination will be held between February 21 and March 19, while SSC students will take their papers from March 1 to 26.