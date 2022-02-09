HSC hall tickets made available online

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education started making available hall tickets online for HSC examinations on Wednesday.

The higher secondary schools and junior colleges will have to provide a printout of the hall ticket to the students and send another copy to State Board.

No charges of printout will be collected from the students. The headmasters and principals should give a signature and stamp on it. A duplicate hall ticket can be issued if any student loses it.

Practical materials to be distributed on Feb 11

The Aurangabad division of MSBSHSE will distribute HSC practical, oral examinations materials to the colleges at the designated district level centres between 11 am to 5 pm on February 11. Divisional secretary R P Patil appealed to all junior college principals and headmasters to send their representatives to collect the materials.

Counsellors appointed, helpline number issued

The Aurangabad division of MSBSHSE issued helpline contact numbers of district-wise counsellors to help students to reduce their stress or solve the query.

Around 64,622 students of SSC of the district will take their examinations at 224 centres.

A total of 58,347 candidates from nine tehsils of the district registered for the HSC examination.

They will appear at 152 centres. The invigilators were appointed for the examinations.

A total of 25 per cent syllabus of theory paper and 60 per cent of practicals was reduced given Covid situation. The duration of written examinations was also increased.

The helpline numbs for the SSC are as follows (0240-2334228, 9823208287, 8379035572, 9922324142 and 9422627511). Helpline for HSC students is as follows; (0240-2334228, 9922900825, 9423141546, 9421303935, 8275043113).