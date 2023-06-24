Humans will need oxygen cylinders in next 8-10 years to survive

National saints conference: Three-day Panchatattva festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the National Saints Conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, saints warned that if the current situation continues, humans may need to carry oxygen cylinders on their backs to survive in the next 8 to 10 years. They highlighted that humans have disrupted the balance of the Panchamahabhutas, the five elements of nature, and appealed to the new generation to take timely action to stop the degradation of nature.

The three-day Panchamahabhuta (Panchatattva) festival, which aims to promote awareness about the five elements of nature and their significance, was inaugurated on Saturday at the Shani Ashram, Chikalthana. The festival saw the presence of Siddheshwar Swami, the head of the Kaneri Math in Kolhapur, Mahamandaleshwar Parmanandgiriji Maharaj, and other sadhus and saints.

Mahamandaleshwar Amritashram Swami Maharaj expressed concern about the decrease in agriculture, pollution of air and water, and the construction of houses in nature's spaces in the name of science. The Dudhadhari Math Peethadhishwar Mahant Ramsunderdas Maharaj of Chhattisgarh emphasized that humans are responsible for natural disasters such as cyclonic storms, droughts, and unseasonal rains.

To protect the five elements of nature, conch chants were also organized in the city. Dr Vibhashri Didi and others saints were present.