Hurdles cleared to fill 2088 posts of Sr college teachers

Aurangabad, June 7:

The State Government granted permission on Tuesday to fill the 2088 posts of assistant professors in senior colleges across the State.

The posts were approved by the high-level committee of the Government on November 12, 2021. However, the recruitment was halted because of Covid and other reasons.

Various teachers' unions were demanding to grant permission to fill vacant posts in the senior colleges for the past two years. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting on the issues of teaching and non-teaching staff members on Tuesday.

MLC Satish Chavan said that Ajit Pawar issued orders to fill vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff members in senior colleges within two months duration. A decision to recruit librarians and physical education teachers posts immediately was taken today.

The deputy chief minister instructed the officers to place the two matters related to school education before the Cabinet meeting. They are declaring schools which are eligible for the grants evaluation and making divisions eligible for the grant in secondary and higher secondary schools.