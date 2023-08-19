Hurry up, PG admissions to end in colleges, varsity on Aug 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those youths who have not taken admission to postgraduate courses in the affiliated colleges and departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) so far can do now it as the admission process will end on August 21.

Direct admissions are being given on the vacant posts in departments for the courses under humanities, commerce and management, science and technology faculties.

The admissions were given to the students for all the courses through counselling in the first three phases. The spot admission rounds for the vacant seats were implemented between July 18 and 31 for all the registered and unregistered candidates on the basis of first come first serve basis. The classes in the PG departments began on July 26. Meanwhile, the date was extended up to August 21 for the vacant seats in the departments.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university is trying to impart education for the all-round development of the students. He said that students get education and other facilities at affordable fees in the university which produces the highest number of researchers in the country.

He said the monthly honorarium of the Earn and Learn scheme was increased from the current academic year by Rs 1000.