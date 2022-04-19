Husband flees leaving wife’s dead body

Aurangabad, April 16:

A woman admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after falling unconscious died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, her husband fled from the hospital on the pretext of bringing an ambulance after the autopsy. The dead body of the deceased woman has been kept in the mortuary. The Cidco police are now searching for the husband.

According to police, Sangeeta Sandeep Jaiswal (35, Mukundwadi) was admitted to the GMCH on April 11 after she was found unconscious in Cidco. Her husband Sandeep Hiralal Jaiswal (Ambikanagar) and their family friend Nanda Misal had brought her to the GMCH. She had injuries on her face. She died while undergoing treatment on April 12.

The dead body was taken for autopsy. Meanwhile, her husband told the police that he was going to bring an ambulance to carry the dead body home. But he did not return for several hours. The police tried to call Sandeep on his mobile, but it was switched off. As per the autopsy report, Sangeeta died due to head injuries. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Cidco police station. The police are also looking for her husband and other relatives.