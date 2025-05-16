Husband, in-laws booked for attempting to poison woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly tied up and forced to consume poison by her husband and in-laws following a domestic dispute. The incident took place on the evening of May 9 in the Jhalta Phata area.

The victim, Vaishnavi Pawar, a resident of Savitrinagar, had a heated argument with her husband, Santosh Pawar, earlier that day. She was then taken to her in-laws’ residence, where she was reportedly assaulted and forcibly given poison. Her condition deteriorated, and she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police have initiated further investigation based on her complaint. A case was registered at MIDC Cidco Police Station after the victim recovered and lodged a formal complaint.