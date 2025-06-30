Husband kills wife, attempts suicide by consuming poison Chitegaon incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death with a scarf and then attempted suicide by consuming poison in Chitegaon village, Paithan taluka, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sheetal Jadhav, while the accused husband is Bandu Jadhav. The couple had been living on rent in Sainagar, Chitegaon, for the past few years. On Friday night, an argument broke out between them over a domestic issue. In a fit of rage, Bandu allegedly strangled Sheetal with her scarf. He then drank a poisonous substance in an attempt to end his life. The incident came to light around 8.30 am on Sunday when the house owner noticed something was wrong and immediately informed Bidkin police. Police rushed to the spot and admitted both individuals to the Rural Hospital in Bidkin, where doctors declared Sheetal dead. Bandu Jadhav was referred to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Krishna Prakash Rathod of Pimpalgaon (Taluka Ambad, District Jalna), Bidkin police registered an FIR late Sunday night.