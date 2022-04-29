Husband of senior woman official creates ruckus at VC residence

Union demands strict action

Aurangabad, April 29:

The husband of a senior woman university official went to the residence of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole's residence on Thursday and made a fuss. Meanwhile, the university's non-teaching staff union has condemned the incident and demanded an increase in police presence on the university premises and strict action against the guilty.

According to sources, there has been a discussion in the university that the report of the high level committee appointed by the government to find out the objections against the original appointment of registrar Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi has come against Suryavanshi. Accordingly, the VC Dr Yeole had asked Suryavanshi to take a decision till May 1. Outraged, her husband Rajesh Suryavanshi went to the VC's residence on Thursday and while leaving slammed the door in anger.

A delegation led by union leader Dr Kailash Pathrikar, president Parwat Kasure, secretary Prakash Akade, Anil Khamgaonkar, Manoj Shete and others met the VC on Friday. The members said that the presence of outsiders in the campus has increased. Some have reached the VC’s house. This has created an atmosphere of panic among the employees and officials. Taking note of this, police presence should be increased in the campus. All the staff of the university are standing firmly behind the VC, Pathrikar said.