Hyva truck damages vehicles, streetlights, barricades on Beed Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A speeding Hyva truck laden with sand today dashed three vehicles in a row and then dashed the newly installed streetlights and barricades on Beed Bypass, today at 9 am. Fortunately no one was seriously injured in the mishap.

Madhukar Sonawane had taken the car of friend Sahebrao Ghuge to drop his daughter to school in the morning. On his returning journey, when he was taking a turn towards Deolai from Ayappa Mandir, the truck proceeding towards Godavari T Point dashed the car on the rear portion. The car sustained a huge amount of damage. Later on, the truck dashed two more vehicle-owners after the first dash. The speeding truck went uncontrolled, as a result, the streetlights and barricades also got damaged. The driver fled away leaving the vehicle on the spot.

According to the details, the truck is in the name of Amruta Akolkar and has been seized by the police. It was speeding on the road without a vehicle number, but the traffic branch seems to have overlooked it.

It may be noted that 10 days ago one youth had lost his life in a Hyva truck dash. In the past nine months, seven deaths had taken place in the city due to Hyva truck dash.