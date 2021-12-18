I am enough for Me!

Ruchira Darda

There seems to be a script running in my mind. Like I am a character in one big movie called Life. A medley of smaller and some more interesting incidents defines what it feels at the end of each day. On some days, I see my dreams and desires take form and on other days life takes me by surprise. A lot has happened since I last wrote. My kids and I turned a year older. My granny escaped the misery of human life and left for heaven. I got a chance to take a vacation with my family. Out of the blue, my mother-in-law got operated. I got a chance to speak on a TedX platform. After a long pause, the Aurangabad MahaMarathon happened on ground. And now, I am almost packed to leave for a wedding.

Amongst all the things that happened, there is only one common factor that makes them all possible. Belief. Believing in yourself.

When my grandmother passed, I saw her daughter believe. My mom, being the oldest born, believed she could take the hard stand for her sisters and herself, and declare that they would complete the final rights. It must have raised a few eyebrows and people whispered in the hallways. But they knew they were right. They had conviction and clarity. They didn’t want any stranger to be part of their mother's final moments just because he was born a man. Their belief gave us strength. For my sister and I are the only children our parents have. That meant we didn’t need to lean on anyone, we were just enough.

I stepped on the TedX platform with only a day’s preparation. My mother-in-law got operated in that week and I believed I won’t be going for the event. But then, my family stepped up and pushed me to not miss out on this simple dream. Yes, it was on my checklist of things to do in this lifetime. As I stepped up on stage, my mother simply said, you know your stuff and you are good, just be yourself. If that wasn’t enough, a fellow speaker backstage endorsed her words. Suddenly, I was reminded of all the people who believed in me, but most importantly I was reminded I believed in myself and I believed in my subject. I nailed it on stage that morning!!! I don’t know what others felt but on that stage I simply enjoyed myself, I was simply being me.

And last weekend, the Aurangabad MahaMarathon made the city’s streets bleed blue. Battling months of uncertainty, spending hours doing and undoing. Most importantly, building a new team from the ground up. It was all possible because I had gotten my hands dirty before and I knew what needed to be done. Experience adds to belief. Because you’ve burnt your fingers, at least you know what not to do. Then sprinkle that with hard-work and trust of your team and you can be assured miracles do happen. But you are the reason, because you believed.

Am off to a family wedding, and am going to carry that belief with me. Trust me in a room full of other women you need that belief the most. It only takes a moment for your confidence to waiver and self doubt to creep in. But I am going to hold on to mine, by reminding myself, I am enough for me!