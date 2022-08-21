I-Day at Foster Eng High School

Aurangabad, August 20:

Al-Hussain Education Society’s Foster English High School, Arif Colony celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Principal Sk Nishat hoisted the flag. Dignitaries Syed Hadi Hussain Jafri headmaster of Rajiv Gandhi Urdu Primary School, secretary of society Masrat Butool Abedi and Samar Abbas Zaidi were present.

Students delivered speeches and sang poems. Parents were also present. Teachers worked for the success of the function.