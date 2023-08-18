I-Day at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya, Shahgunj celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervour. High Court lawyer and chief guest Sudhir Chaudhari hoisted the national flag. Secretary of the Vidya Vardhak Committee Dr Narayan Wakle, headmaster (secondary) Ravindra Tayade, headmaster (primary) Kiran Pawar and supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam were present.

Students delivered patriotic speeches and songs. Sahebrao Patil introduced the chief guest. Various patriotic activities were taken up by the girl students under the guidance of Anita Mudiraj, Yogeshwar Nikam, Sopan Karwande and Sonali Desle.

Student Aleena Shaikh in the role of Jhansi Ki Rani grabbed everyone's attention. Sandip Bhadane conducted the proceedings. Samadhan Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.