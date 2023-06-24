I have become VC due to strong foundation made in school: VC Dr Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Teachers made the foundations stronger while teaching in Vidnyan Vardhini School. Because of this, the later journey became successful. Today, I am VC of the University of Mumbai (UoM), one of the oldest universities of the country, due to hard work done in the journey,” said Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, the newly appointed UoM vice-chancellor.

He was speaking in a felicitation ceremony organised to felicitate him on his appointment as VC. Dr Ravindra Kulkarni is a former student of the school. Chairman of the education society Shrikatn Joshi presided while VC of MGM Univeristy Dr Vilas Sapkal, its secretary adv S V Kulkarni and industrialist Vivek Deshpande were seated on the dais.

Earlier, the treasurer of the society Ashok Ujlambkar made an introductory speech. VC Dr Vilas Sapkal felicitated VC Dr Kulkarni. VC Dr Ravindra Kulkarni said that teachers knew every student by their name.

“The same teachers made our foundation firm, on the basis of which, we are moving ahead. Those teachers have a lion’s share. Teachers' love and strong support of family members helped in this my journey,” he added. Takalkar Guruji also spoke.

Principal Dr Ganesh Agnihotri conducted the proceedings of the programme while C V Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks. Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and former student of the school Rahul Mhaske and others were also present.

family relations for 25 years

“Dr Ravindkra Kulkarni and I have friendship for the past 25 years. We both completed our education in Nagpur together. I was appointed VC of Nagpur University while he (Dr Kulkarni) became VC of UoM. This is a matter of proud,” Dr Vilas Sapkal, VC of MGM Univeristy.