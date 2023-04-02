“I have not left Hindustva, if it happens, will never show my face again”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“I have never left Hindutva, if this is the situation, I will never show my face again”, opined Mahavikas Aghadi leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He was speaking during a public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi ‘Vajramuth Sabha’ held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday. Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Avhad, Dhananjay Munde, Rajesh Tope, Amit Deshmukh, Divakar Rawate, Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, Nandkumar Ghodele, Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale, Udaysingh Rajput, Jaisinghrao Gaikwad and others were present.

Thackeray further said Shiv Sena Supremo had renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar during a public meeting held on this same ground. When we were in power with BJP, the renaming did not get the green signal. When the elections are heading, the communal rift is created. When there is a powerful Hindu prime minister, Hindu Jan Akrosh Yatra are organised.

I have not left Hindutva, If this happens, I will never show you my face again. Moreover, you have no right to determine the Hindutva of anybody.

If asked about the degree of the prime minister, fine is imposed, but the details are not given, Thackeray said.

Ajeet Pawar said, BJP has organised Savarkar Gaurav Yatra, they have power in the state and the centre, they why they did not give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.