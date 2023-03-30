Ibrahim Bhaiya’s sharbat exhibits communal harmony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension prevailed near Ram Temple in the Kiradpura area after a violent scuffle between two groups in the wee hours of Thursday. Still, the former corporator Ibrahim Shaikh like every year distributed sharbat to the devotees coming to the Ram Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami in the morning. Even the devotees without any hesitation took the Sharbat in the scorching heat. In the situation when some people are trying to create a drift between two communities, Ibrahim Bhaiyya set an example of communal harmony.

Two groups clash in the Kiradpura area on Wednesday at midnight after which tension prevailed among the two religious groups. The mob also set the police vehicles on fire. The police had to fire rounds to disperse the crowd.

Every year, a grand celebration is held in Ram Temple on Ram Navami and thousands of devotees with their families come for paying obeisance. As this festival comes in summer, former corporator Ibrahim Shaikh and his friends distribute Sharbat to the devotees. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal also took the Sharbat and appealed to the people to maintain peace.